Rebecca Haro Pleads Guilty in Connection to Baby Emmanuel's Murder

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Rebecca Haro is pleading guilty in connection to the death of her seven-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro. Haro pleaded guilty to child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact, avoiding a criminal trial. (5/29/26) MORE
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