Polygamous Sect Leader Child Abuse Trial — Full Openings

Openings were presented on Wednesday in Samuel Bateman’s trial, where the self-proclaimed prophet is facing state child abuse charges. Bateman was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to 50 years on federal charges, is representing himself. (6/24/26) MORE

Child Abuse

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