Child Said Josie Dikeman Beat, Choked Murdered Child: Witness

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Danielle Swedberg testified as audio of a forensic interview with a young child was played in court. In the recording, the child describes multiple instances of alleged abuse by Josie Dikeman against 6-year-old Alexavier Pedrin. (5/5/26) MORE
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