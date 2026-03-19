Mom Who Locked 6 Children In Storage Unit Avoids Prison, Sentenced to Probation

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Azyia Zielinski, 26, was sentenced to 18 months of probation after she and her husband, Charles Dupriest, left their six children, who ranged from two months to nine years of age, locked inside a storage unit overnight. (3/19/26)
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