Actor Timothy Busfield Makes Court Appearance After Child Sex Abuse Charges

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Actor Timothy Busfield made his first court appearance after he was hit with child sex abuse charges stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series he was directing in New Mexico. (1/14/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?