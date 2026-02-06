Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of Sexual Contact With a Child

Actor Timothy Busfield has been indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child after allegations he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series by a New Mexico grand jury. (2/6/26) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Timothy Busfield indicted

Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of Sexual Contact With a Child

antonio brown security cam

Antonio Brown's Attempted Murder Case: What You Need to Know

alexander brothers

Alexander Brothers' Federal Sex Trafficking Trial Gets Underway

zoom screen with antonio brown, judge and attorney

Antonio Brown's Attorney Wants DNA Ahead of Stand Your Ground Hearing

Neo Langston

Friend of D4vd Arrested for Failure to Appear in Homicide Investigation

Photo of Ryan Wedding

Ex-Olympic Snowboarder, FBI fugitive Ryan Wedding Arrested

sherrone moore

Sherrone Moore's Lawyer Seeks to Have the Charges Dismissed

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively texts

Private Text Messages Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Unsealed

Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield Allegations: Minors Told Police Actor Didn't Touch Them

Timothy Busfield attends detention hearing

Actor Timothy Busfield Granted Release from Jail While Awaiting Trial

Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield, Held Without Bond, Has Detention Hearing Jan. 20

keifer sutherland arrest

Actor Kiefer Sutherland Accused of Assaulting a Ride-Hail Driver

MORE VIDEOS