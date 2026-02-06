Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of Sexual Contact With a Child

- Watch Live
Actor Timothy Busfield has been indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child after allegations he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series by a New Mexico grand jury. (2/6/26) MORE
