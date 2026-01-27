Friend of D4vd Arrested for Failure to Appear in Homicide Investigation

- Watch Live
Neo Langston, a friend of singer d4vd was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear as a witness in a homicide investigation. Langston was held without bond and has already been transferred into the custody of the LAPD. (1/27/26) MORE
