Friend of d4vd arrested for failure to appear in homicide investigation

HELENA — A notable streamer and friend of singer d4vd was arrested in Helena on Thursday and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

According to court documents, Neo Langston was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear as a witness. He was held without bond and has already been transferred into the custody of the LAPD.

D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, is embroiled in an investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . The dismembered body of Hernandez was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla that belonged to the 20-year-old singer.

Hernandez was reported missing on April 5, 2024. Her body was discovered on September 8, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Several witnesses have already testified before a grand jury .

This story was originally published by Scripps News Helena, an E.W. Scripps Company