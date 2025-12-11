Grand jury details revealed in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case linked to d4vd

Posted at 11:28 AM, December 11, 2025
A grand jury investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has intensified in the high-profile case involving singer d4vd.

Robert Morgenroth, general manager of Mogul Vision record label, testified before a grand jury on Monday, according to TMZ. Hernandez’s decomposing body was discovered in a Tesla owned by d4vd, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

d4vd arrives at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood

d4vd arrives at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

According to TMZ, Morgenroth was overheard describing Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman as “very pushy” when questioning why he didn’t call police after learning of the discovery. Morgenroth allegedly continued, “I said I feel like I didn’t have the responsibility to do that, and just wanted to continue with the tour.”

D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was touring when Hernandez’s body was discovered in the abandoned Tesla in September. He initially cooperated with investigators, but sources recently told TMZ he is no longer cooperating and is believed to be a suspect.

TMZ reported the grand jury proceedings have reportedly been tense, with at least one witness being so uncooperative that prosecutors considered seeking a body attachment – a court order compelling a witness to appear. The witness was a no-show for scheduled testimony and is reportedly represented by the same attorney as Morgenroth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

