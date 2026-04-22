Celeste Rivas-Hernandez cause of death revealed after d4vd’s arrest

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Months after the decomposed and dismembered remains of a missing teen girl were found in the trunk of a singer’s Tesla, her cause of death has been determined.

David Burke, 21, known professionally as “d4vd,” is charged with first-degree murder, continued lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 years old and mutilating the remains of a human body. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance on April 20.

Prosecutors say Burke is responsible for the death of Celeste Rivas-Hernandez, whose body was found in a Tesla registered in Burke’s name on the day she would have turned 15 years old.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County medical examiner announced that the victim’s cause of death was “multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s),” and listed the manner of death as homicide. Court TV reviewed the medical examiner’s report, which found two “penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries.”

“After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said in a statement. “It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.”

While the victim’s family members were expected to speak after Burke’s initial appearance in court, their attorney said they decided not to do so because they were “overwhelmed” by the day’s events and also concerned for their safety due to a bomb threat in the area, their attorney said.

In a statement released by the family’s attorney, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez said, “We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support. Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together. We loved her very much, and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is Justice for Celeste.”

Rivas-Hernandez was last seen alive on April 23, 2025; prosecutors say on that date she was invited over to Burke’s Hollywood Hills home. After she arrived, she was never seen or heard from again, they said.

Burke is due back in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors will present some of the evidence they have against him. Prosecutors warned at Monday’s hearing that most of the evidence will not be presented because it is still being processed. The judge has barred cameras from recording Thursday’s hearing.