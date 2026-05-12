D4vd’s defense accuses prosecution of stalling at brief hearing

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Defense attorneys representing a singer charged with murdering and dismembering an underage girl accused prosecutors of stalling at a brief hearing on Tuesday.

David Burke, 21, known professionally as “d4vd,” is facing charges of first-degree murder, continued lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 years old and mutilating a human body. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Burke was arrested months after the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez, who had previously been reported missing, was found dismembered and decomposing in the trunk of a Tesla registered in the defendant’s name. Prosecutors detailed other evidence they say they have gathered against the singer, which includes receipts for purchases of chainsaws and a body bag as well as blood and DNA evidence found in Burke’s home.

Rivas-Hernandez’s cause of death was determined to be multiple penetrating injuries, including two sharp force injuries to her torso.

Cameras were not permitted at Tuesday’s hearing, which was initially scheduled as a preliminary hearing. No representatives from either the defendant’s or the victim’s family attended the brief hearing.

A Court TV reporter inside the courtroom described Burke as dressed in an orange jumpsuit from the Los Angeles County Jail with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath. He was unshaven and his hair appeared longer.

Burke’s defense lawyers told the judge that they had requested DNA evidence but had not yet received it and accused prosecutors of stalling “so they have more time to prep.” Lead prosecutor Beth Silverman appeared frustrated by the need to push back the preliminary hearing, warning that these cases can drag on “for years.” She said that approximately 10 terabytes of evidence have already been shared of “at least” 40 terabytes total. She warned that completing discovery “could take months.”

The judge rescheduled the preliminary hearing to June 29; there will be a status conference on June 17.