New details released after teen’s remains found in d4vd’s Tesla

Posted at 7:59 AM, September 30, 2025
The decomposing remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were discovered in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to recording artist David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd, according to Los Angeles police.

The grim discovery was made on September 8 at a Hollywood tow yard, but investigators now believe the vehicle had been parked on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills for several weeks before being impounded.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 2023 Tesla was ticketed by authorities 11 days before the body was found. A parking enforcement officer first marked the vehicle on August 27, noting the position of its tires. On September 3, the officer issued a citation for violating the 72-hour parking ordinance, and the car was towed to the Hollywood tow yard two days later.

Celeste had been reported missing multiple times before and was last reported missing in 2024. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of death.

The LAPD released a statement indicating the vehicle had been parked at the location for several weeks, suggesting Celeste may have been deceased for an extended period before the discovery. Police have not named any suspects in the case, including d4vd.

Investigators say it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of the body. The case remains under investigation as authorities await further findings from the medical examiner’s office.

The discovery has drawn significant attention due to d4vd’s public profile as a recording artist, though police emphasize that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

