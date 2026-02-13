Stefon Diggs Appears in Court on Strangulation, Assault Charges

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a court appearance on Friday for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and other criminal charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his personal chef. (2/13/26) MORE

