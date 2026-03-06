Lucy Medina 'Used Deadly Force... She Should've Walked Away': Commonwealth

Prosecutor Kevin Burke presents the Commonwealth's closing argument saying Lucy Medina 'used deadly force after she admitted that she should've just walked away,' in Luis Medina's attack. (3/6/26) MORE

Assault, Domestic Violence, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

Lucy Medina verdict

Reluctant Victim Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Lucy Medina: commonwealth's closing

Lucy Medina 'Used Deadly Force... She Should've Walked Away': Commonwealth

Lucy Medina's defense's closings

Lucy Medina Defense: She Suffered a 'Lifetime of Abuse'

Lucy Medina police interview

Reluctant Victim Assault Trial: Jury Sees Lucy Medina's Police Interview

photo of Lucy Medina with bloody face

Lucy Medina's Bloody Face, Hands Shown to Jury

Hank Brennan in court

Reluctant Victim Assault Trial: Opening Statements

Courtney Clenney

OnlyFans Model Murder Case: New Trial Date, No Bond for Courtney Clenney

A judge has denied former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney bond

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Denied Bond

Matthew Pahl at his sentencing hearing

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Pahl Insists He's the Victim at Sentencing

Matthew Pahl and attorneys listen to verdict

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Medical toxicologist Dr. Stacey Hail

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Medical Toxicologist Takes Stand

Stephanie Pavlons Facebook messages

Det. Reads FB Messages Sent From Victim's Account, After She Allegedly Died

MORE VIDEOS