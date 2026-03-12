Judge Delivers Cole Goldberg's Fate in Bench Trial Verdict

- Watch Live
The judge renders a verdict in Cole Goldberg's bench trial, where he faced an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, '90 Day Fiancé' star Caroline Schwitzsky, on a boat during the 2022 Boca Bash. (3/12/26) MORE
