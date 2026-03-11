’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Got 'Slapped In The A**': Witness

Cole Goldberg's friend, Anthony Mimmo, says he saw "90 Day Fiancé" star Caroline Schwitzsky get "slapped in the a**." Mimmo also recalls Schwitzsky being annoyed at Goldberg because he didn't stand up for her after the alleged incident. (3/11/26) MORE