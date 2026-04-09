Hawaii Doctor Crumbles as Jury Delivers Verdict in Wife’s Attack

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After over eight hours of deliberations, a Hawaii jury found Dr. Gerhardt Konig guilty of attempted manslaughter after investigators believed he tried to kill his wife, Arielle, on a hiking trail on her birthday. (4/8/26) MORE
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