HI v. Gerhardt Konig: Trouble in Paradise Trial

HONOLULU (Court TV) — An anesthesiologist is standing trial after he allegedly tried to kill his wife while they were on a hiking trail in Hawaii.

Gerhardt Konig is charged with second-degree attempted murder for the alleged assault on his wife, Arielle Konig, at the Pali Lookout on March 24, 2025.

Arielle Konig told officers that the couple was walking on the trail when Gerhardt Konig asked her to take a selfie along the edge of the trail, along a steep mountain. After saying she didn’t feel comfortable, Arielle Konig began to walk away. Gerhardt Konig then allegedly yelled for her to come back before pushing her into the bushes.

Arielle Konig managed to get away again; Gerhardt Konig then allegedly picked up a rock and used it to hit her head approximately 10 times, “while also grabbing the back of her hair and smashing her face into the ground.” Arielle Konig also told the police that she saw her husband take two syringes from his bag and attempt to use them on her.

Two women witnessed the attack after running toward the sound of Arielle Konig screaming, “Help! Help me!” They told officers they saw the victim on her back with Gerhart Konig on top of her, hitting her in the head.

After the alleged attack, Arielle Konig filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against the defendant. In her petition for divorce, Arielle Konig said her husband had accused her of having an affair and that he had sexually abused and assaulted her.

At the time of his arrest, Gerhardt Konig worked as an anesthesiologist at Maui Health; he was suspended at the outset of the investigation.