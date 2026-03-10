'90 Day Fiancé' Star Was Pulling, Punching Boyfriend's Arm Trying to Get Free: Witness

Witness Lloyd Whiting said Cole Goldberg allegedly wrapped his arms around '90 Day Fiancé' star Caroline Schwitzsky, trying to restrain her as she pulled away and punched his arm in an attempt to get free. (3/10/26) MORE

Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence

