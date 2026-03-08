Florida man to stand trial for attempted murder of talent agent girlfriend

Posted at 10:00 AM, March 8, 2026
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man faces trial this week on charges he tried to murder his girlfriend while they were out boating in South Florida.

Cole Preston Goldberg booking photo (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office).

Cole Preston Goldberg, 26, is charged with attempted second-degree murder after prosecutors say he tried to strangle his then-girlfriend, Caroline Schwitzsky, while the two were attending a “Boca Bash” event on April 24, 2022. Schwitzsky is a Miami-based talent agent.

The couple, who had been dating for approximately a year at the time of the incident, got into an argument while aboard a boat at the event. Investigators say Schwitzsky tried to get away, but Goldberg physically held her and tried to prevent her from leaving. She eventually jumped off the boat and tried to swim to another boat nearby, prompting Goldberg to jump into the water after her.

A witness from the second boat told police that once in the water, Goldberg “grabbed her by the throat with both hands, attempting to strangle her and was holding her under the water in a complete rage.” The strangers on the second boat were able to pull the alleged victim on board, but wouldn’t let Goldberg on the boat. When police arrived at the scene, he was swimming between the two boats.

Goldberg was initially charged with domestic battery by strangulation; those charges were upgraded more than a year after the incident to attempted second-degree murder. Prosecutors offered Goldberg a plea agreement that would have required him to serve six months in jail and three years of probation, as well as write a 500-word letter of apology. He turned down the offer, saying he would not accept a plea to a felony.

Goldberg has opted for a bench trial, which means a judge will be solely responsible for deciding his fate.

