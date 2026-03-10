Ex-girlfriend describes alleged assault in the water: ‘I thought I was gonna die’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Court TV) — A former reality television star took the stand in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday to describe the moment she says her ex-boyfriend tried to kill her.

“I just remember being dragged in the water,” Caroline Schwitzsky Lebron told the jury. “I thought it was, like, a shark or something.”

Cole Goldberg is standing trial after pleading not guilty to a single charge of attempted second-degree murder for the incident at Boca Bash in 2022.

“That morning, he wasn’t really happy with me,” Schwitzsky Lebron testified. The two, who dated for approximately nine months, had gone to the boating event together in the early afternoon of April 24. “The whole day was just not pleasant. We tried to make it pleasant, but he was irritated with me; I was a little frustrated.”

Schwitzsky Lebron described Goldberg as jealous and said their argument was fueled by alcohol. Eventually, she decided she wanted to leave, but she said Goldberg wouldn’t let her. “He kept following me, he wasn’t understanding that I just wanted to be alone,” she said. “And then things got worse.”

Things escalated when the two were standing on the back of a boat; Schwitzsky Lebron said that Goldberg grabbed her in a hug from behind and refused to let go. The two fell to the floor of the vessel and continued to struggle. “He wasn’t trying to let go,” she said. “At one point, he bit me, and he dug his nails at me.”

Schwitzsky Lebron managed to wriggle away and went into the water. With all of her things left behind on the boat, Schwitzsky Lebron began swimming until she neared another boat. While she was still in the water and talking to the people on board that boat, Goldberg allegedly grabbed her and tried to hold her under the water.

“I remember in the water he had his hands on my neck,” Schwitzsky Lebron testified. “And I kept trying to get his hands off me. I kept trying to kick him … he just kept jolting my neck back and forth.”

Witnesses who testified at Goldberg’s trial have described seeing him grab the victim around the neck and hold her underwater.

Schwitzsky Lebron described herself in court as an “entertainer” who has been on reality tv for most of her life. She has appeared on 90 Day Fiancé as well as Divorce Court.