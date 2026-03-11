Bench Trial Verdict Expected for Cole Goldberg in Alleged '90 Day Fiancé' Star Attack

Closing arguments were presented in Cole Goldberg's bench trial, who is charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking "90 Day Fiancé" star Caroline Schwitzsky during the 2022 Boca Bash. The judge is set to render a verdict tomorrow. (3/11/2 MORE

