Boyfriend Had Hands on '90 Day Fiancé' Star's Shoulders, Pushed Her Down: Witness

Witness Rachel Tarapchak described throwing a floaty to "90 Day Fiancé" star Caroline Schwitzsky, but she wasn't able to put herself onto it because Cole Goldberg allegedly came from behind her and put her under the water. (3/9/26) MORE

Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence

Boyfriend of '90 Day Fiancé' Star Jumped Out of Water, Grabbed Her By The Neck: Witness

Cole Goldberg Held '90 Day Fiancé' Star Underwater: Witness

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Destroyed Cole Goldberg's Life: Defense

Boyfriend Submerges '90 Day Fiancé' Star in Water From Behind: State

antonio brown security cam

Antonio Brown's Attempted Murder Case: What You Need to Know

zoom screen with antonio brown, judge and attorney

Antonio Brown's Attorney Wants DNA Ahead of Stand Your Ground Hearing

zoom window

Antonio Brown Allowed To Travel Over State's Objections

Parise Larry is sentenced for the murder of Tatyanna Zech

Parise Larry Sentenced for Tatyanna Zech's Murder

Courtroom Chaos Breaks Out at Parise Larry's Sentencing

Morgan Geyser is seen on bodycamera video

Body Camera Video Shows Morgan Geyser's Arrest

Ricardo Castillo

Necrophiliac Attempted Murder: Castillo Says 'I'm Sorry' Before Sentencing

