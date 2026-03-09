'90 Day Fiancé' Star Destroyed Cole Goldberg's Life: Defense

- Watch Live
Cole Goldberg's defense says Caroline Schwitzsky, a former “90 Day Fiancé” star, took advantage of the "quiet, sweet boy" and destroyed his life, painting Schwitzsky as a person motivated by money and fame. (3/9/26) MORE
