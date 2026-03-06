Lucy Medina Defense: She Suffered a 'Lifetime of Abuse'

- Watch Live
Attorney Hank Brennan presents the defense's closing arguments in Lucy Medina's trial, saying she defended herself after suffering a 'lifetime of abuse,' at the hands of Luis Medina. (3/6/26) MORE
