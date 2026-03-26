Bench Trial Verdict Reached in Kelsey Fitzsimmons' Cop-on-Cop Shooting Trial

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The judge delivers a verdict in Kelsey Fitzsimmons’ bench trial, where she faces charges of allegedly attempting to shoot a police officer in her home while being served a restraining order. (3/26/26) MORE
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