‘Groundhog Day All Over Again’: Defense Fights Retrial in Fatal Party Stabbing

Raul Valle, who was acquitted of murder and assault charges stemming from a deadly high school party stabbing that left lacrosse star James McGrath dead, appeared in court as his attorney pushed to have the remaining charges dismissed. (6/1/26) MORE

Assault, Kids Who Kill, Manslaughter

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