‘Groundhog Day All Over Again’: Defense Fights Retrial in Fatal Party Stabbing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Raul Valle, who was acquitted of murder and assault charges stemming from a deadly high school party stabbing that left lacrosse star James McGrath dead, appeared in court as his attorney pushed to have the remaining charges dismissed. (6/1/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?