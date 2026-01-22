Private Text Messages Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Unsealed

Newly revealed text messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are unsealed leading to the question whether the texts between the stars can tip the scales in this case. A judge is set to hear oral arguments today. (1/22/26) MORE

images of read witnesses

Alberts, McCabes Use Crowdfunding to Raise Funds For Karen Read Lawsuit

goncalves suing wsu for kohberger

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Suing Washington State University

Goncalves family hugs in photo on monitor

Goncalves Family To File Lawsuit Against Bryan Kohberger's School

Karen Read civil lawsuit

Karen Read Files Lawsuit; Alleges Police Cover-Up in John O'Keefe's Death

side by side of female and male celebrity

Sex Tape Defamation Suit: Ray J Countersues Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Cardi B's accuser, Emani Ellis, is requesting a new trial

Cardi B Accuser Seeks New Trial; Cites Pen Throwing Incident

Ebony Parker's criminal case

Looking Ahead to Ebony Parker's Criminal Case

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

Jury Finds in Favor of Abigail Zwerner, Awards Her $10 Million

Abby Zwerner's attorneys

Presser: Jury Finds in Favor of Abby Zwerner, Awarded $10 Million

Ebony Parker (L) and Abby Zwerner (R) react to the jury's verdict

1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial: Watch the Verdict!

