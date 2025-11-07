Interview with a Killer S2E3 banner

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

Brian Welty, Kinsleigh Welty's grandfather, was emotional at a press conference announcing his lawsuit against DCS, Welty's mother and others. Kinsleigh's mother, her mother's boyfriend and her maternal grandmother are charged in her 2024 death. MORE

Child Abuse, Civil Lawsuits, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

Child abuse victim Kinsleigh Welty

Child Abuse Victim Kinsleigh Welty's Father, Grandfather Sue Indiana DCS

Kimberly Sullivan's attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis

Kimberly Sullivan's Attorney Discusses Big Legal Wins

Grandmother delivers victim impact statement

He "Destroyed My Family,” Grandmother Tells Jake Haro at Sentencing

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Judge Warns Kimberly Sullivan After Agreeing To Reveal Victim's Information

Jake Haro in court

How did Jake Haro Get Away With This Again? | 'From the Bench'

photo of injured child

Girl, 10, And Boy, 9, Charged In Brutal Assault On 5-Year-Old Girl

rebecca haro

What Happens to Rebecca Haro After Husband's Guilty Plea?

adam montgomery

Where is Adam Montgomery?

Adam Montgomery lawsuit dismissed

Judge Dismisses Wrongful Death Suit Against Adam Montgomery

gracia sisters abuse

Sisters Accused of Torturing, Sexually Abusing Preteen

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Seeks Accuser’s Name, Address

MORE VIDEOS