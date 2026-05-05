Child Said His Mom Shoved Murdered Child Down the Stairs

Josie Dikeman’s son took the stand and detailed the abuse he saw Alexavier Pedrin suffer at the hands of Dikeman, saying she allegedly kicked, punched and choked Pedrin and described Pedrin’s arms and legs flailing as he tried to get away. (5/5/26) MORE

Child Abuse, Murder & Mayhem

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