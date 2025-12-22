Teen Weighing 35 Lbs Rescued from 'House of Horrors'; Defendant in Court

Savanna LeFever makes a court appearance after being arrested, along with three others for allegedly starving a teen. Melissa Goodman, Walter Goodman and Kayla Stemler were also charged after the malnourished teen was found 'gravely ill.' (12/22/25)

Child Abuse

Latest Videos

Defendant Savanna LeFever makes a court appearance

Teen Weighing 35 Lbs Rescued from 'House of Horrors'; Defendant in Court

Stephanie Taconi presents the State's closing argument in Maya Hernandez's trial

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Maya Hernandez takes the stand in her own defense

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Murder Trial: Maya Hernandez Takes Stand

Maya Hernandez

Witness: Maya Hernandez Was Getting BBL While Child Died In Car

Maya Hernandez

Lip Filler Child Killer Case: Murder or Manslaughter?

Maya Hernandez in court

Defense: Maya Hernandez Made A 'Terrible, Awful Mistake'

Prosecutor stands at podium

Prosecution: Maya Hernandez's Child 'Burned From The Inside Out'

trinity poague prosecutor

Prosecutor Says Trinity Poague Never Blamed Victim's Father

Trinity Poague is sentenced

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Trinity Poague Sentenced

Trinity Poague cries

Pageant Queen Child Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Lewis Lamb presents the State's rebuttal in Trinity Poague's murder trial

State's Rebuttal: Trinity Poague 'Resented and Despised J.D.'

Wilbur T. Gamble presents the defense's closing argument in Trinity Poague's trial

Trinity Poague Defense: 'Not a Single Person Can Say Who Hurt J.D.'

MORE VIDEOS