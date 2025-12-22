Teen Weighing 35 Lbs Rescued from 'House of Horrors'; Defendant in Court

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Savanna LeFever makes a court appearance after being arrested, along with three others for allegedly starving a teen. Melissa Goodman, Walter Goodman and Kayla Stemler were also charged after the malnourished teen was found 'gravely ill.' (12/22/25)
Do you want to continue watching?