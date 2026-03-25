Judge Goes Beyond Agreed-Upon Sentence for Child Killer Brian Moser

A judge chose to go beyond the agreed-upon sentence recommendation when he sent 23-year-old Brian Moser, a man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, to prison for at least 17 years. (3/25/26) MORE

Child Abuse, Manslaughter

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