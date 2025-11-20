Goncalves Family To File Lawsuit Against Bryan Kohberger's School

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Kaylee Goncalves' family has reportedly taken steps to file a lawsuit against Washington State University, where Bryan Kohberger was a Ph.D. student. Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Goncalves and three other students from the University of Idah MORE
Do you want to continue watching?