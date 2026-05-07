Attorney Accuses Karen Read Defense of ‘Clickbait Lawyering’

A routine status conference in a civil trial took a few unexpected turns on Thursday after attorneys began to accuse each other of inappropriate behavior. O’Keefe’s attorney accused Read’s defense of “clickbait lawyering." (5/7/26) MORE

Civil Lawsuits, Vehicular Crimes

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Karen Read

Attorney Accuses Karen Read Defense of ‘Clickbait Lawyering’

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