Attorney Accuses Karen Read Defense of ‘Clickbait Lawyering’

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A routine status conference in a civil trial took a few unexpected turns on Thursday after attorneys began to accuse each other of inappropriate behavior. O’Keefe’s attorney accused Read’s defense of “clickbait lawyering." (5/7/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?