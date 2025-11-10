Looking Ahead to Ebony Parker's Criminal Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Ebony Parker, who was the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School when a 6-year-old boy shot his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, faces a criminal case after losing the civil case. Zwerner was awarded $10 million. (11/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?