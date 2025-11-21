Interview with a Killer S3E5 banner

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Suing Washington State University

Steve and Kristi Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four people murdered by Bryan Kohberger on Nov. 13, 2022, said they plan to file a tort claim seeking damages from Washington State University. (11/21/25) MORE

Civil Lawsuits

Latest Videos

goncalves suing wsu for kohberger

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Suing Washington State University

Goncalves family hugs in photo on monitor

Goncalves Family To File Lawsuit Against Bryan Kohberger's School

Karen Read civil lawsuit

Karen Read Files Lawsuit; Alleges Police Cover-Up in John O'Keefe's Death

side by side of female and male celebrity

Sex Tape Defamation Suit: Ray J Countersues Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Cardi B's accuser, Emani Ellis, is requesting a new trial

Cardi B Accuser Seeks New Trial; Cites Pen Throwing Incident

Ebony Parker's criminal case

Looking Ahead to Ebony Parker's Criminal Case

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

Jury Finds in Favor of Abigail Zwerner, Awards Her $10 Million

Abby Zwerner's attorneys

Presser: Jury Finds in Favor of Abby Zwerner, Awarded $10 Million

Ebony Parker (L) and Abby Zwerner (R) react to the jury's verdict

1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Sandra Douglas

Defense Closing: 'Dr. Ebony Parker Did Not Breach a Duty to Abby Zwerner'

Plaintiff's closing argument

Plaintiff's Closing: 'It Was Dr. Ebony Parker's Job to Investigate' Threat

MORE VIDEOS