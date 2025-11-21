Kaylee Goncalves' Family Suing Washington State University

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Steve and Kristi Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four people murdered by Bryan Kohberger on Nov. 13, 2022, said they plan to file a tort claim seeking damages from Washington State University. (11/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?