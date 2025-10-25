Abby Zwerner v. Newport News School Division: Teacher Shot By First Grader Civil Trial

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Scripps News Norfolk/Court TV) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in the multi-million-dollar-lawsuit filed by a Virginia teacher who was shot by an elementary student in her class.

The $40 million lawsuit was filed by Abby Zwerner against the Newport News School Division and heads to trial nearly three years after Zwerner was shot by a 6-year-old in her Richneck Elementary classroom.

A bullet went through Zwerner’s hand and into her chest on Jan. 6, 2023, when a student brought a gun into her classroom. She suffered significant injuries, including a collapsed lung.

MORE | Mom pleads guilty after 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot teacher

In her lawsuit, Zwerner claims that the student who shot her had a history of issues, including an incident when he allegedly strangled and choked a teacher. According to documents in the case, Parker had a reputation for ignoring teachers’ concerns and allowing students to get away with misconduct.

On the day of the shooting, Parker is accused of ignoring warnings about the student and refusing to grant permission for a guidance counselor to search the student for a firearm.

Separate from the criminal trial, Parker faces eight counts of felony child abuse in connection with the incident.