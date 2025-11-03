School Safety Expert: Ebony Parker 'Did Not Breach' Professional Standards

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Dr. Amy Klinger, a school safety expert testifies in former assistant principal Ebony Parker's defense, saying Parker 'did not breach' professional standards in respect to Abby Zwerner on the day Zwerner was shot by a 6-year-old student. (11/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?