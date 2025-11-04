1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial: Day 4 Wrap

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Defense expert Dr. Klinger testified that Assistant Principal Dr. Parker didn't breach professional standards or act indifferently toward teacher Abby Zwerner, saying a search of the 6-year-old was handled cautiously and the threat was unforeseeable. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?