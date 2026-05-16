Killer describes killing friend with pickax, mutilating body for days

RUSK, Texas (Court TV) — The newest episode of Court TV’s “Interview With a Killer” prompted host David Scott to comment, “It’s my darkest killer interview yet.”

Nicholas Camfield, 37, is serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murder of his friend, J.D. Doss.

Camfield, who said his nickname was “Fatty” growing up, had no problem sitting down to talk to David Scott about his crimes, and often laughed as he revealed grisly details of what happened in January 2013.

Camfield and Doss had been friends for years at the time of the killing. At one point, Camfield lived with Doss’ family, but moved out because of his drug use. By 2013, Doss was sober and trying to distance himself from Camfield.

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic depictions of assault.

Doss was housesitting for a friend on Jan. 13, 2023. That friend had specifically asked Doss to keep Camfield away from the property, but when Doss arrived that day, he found the defendant was inside and had made himself at home.

“When he came in, it was like he was a completely different person,” Camfield said. “When he came in, the love wasn’t there no more. There was nothing left between the two of us. It was get on or get it over with.” When Doss fell asleep in the house, Camfield felt he’d been insulted and that was the final straw. He said he went outside to grab a pickax and swung it at his friend’s head. “I hit him like somewhere in the head, and he said, ‘Fatty!’ and I hit him again. When he hollered, it was a mercy killing from then on.”

Camfield said he hit the victim about six times with the pickax, and then continued to mutilate the body over the next several days. He said he placed the body in the bathtub and then planned to skin him “because I was gonna put a pick through his ribs and hang him upside down.” In a taped interview with police officers after his arrest, Camfield offered even more detail, telling police, “I f—ed him twice in the butt with a condom” before he “put pickles in his ass the third time” out of the refrigerator. At one point, Camfield said, he considered eating the victim. “I sat down with his calf and his foot in my lap,” he said. “I kind of looked at it while I was eating pickles and changed my mind.”

Police were called to the scene after Camfield’s next intended victim escaped. A friend whom he’d invited over to see the body ran out of the house and called his father, who called 911. “I was thinking about killing him for some reason, just to get as many bodies as I could and just stock the house up,” Camfield explained when Scott asked his motive.

Camfield may have offered Scott his most honest answer to date when pressed about the true motivation for his crimes; find out what he said when episode three, “Overkill,” airs on Sunday, May 17, at 8 ET.