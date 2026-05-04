Deal With The Devil

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In her first-ever interview, Ybarra reveals to Court TV's David Scott what it was like to fall under the spell of the "Devil Next Door" — and how their twisted partnership ended with a shocking murder, and an innocent life destroyed. (S4E1) MORE
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