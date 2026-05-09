Convicted killer uses his first public words to blame the victim as final appeal is denied

STORMVILLE, N.Y. (Court TV) — A convicted killer covered with burns maintained his innocence in an exclusive interview with Court TV’s David Scott from behind bars.

Frank Bredt Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years to life after he was found guilty of murder in the death of his girlfriend, Elisabeth Bell, 28.

At his trial, prosecutors said that Bredt poured accelerant over the sleeping victim at 3:30 a.m. on January 11, 2018, before setting her on fire along with himself and the rest of the home. Five people escaped from the fire, including Bell’s 7-year-old daughter, who suffered burns to her feet.

“This has been one of the most horrific domestic violence homicide cases that has been prosecuted by my office,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at the time of Bredt’s conviction. “This defendant intentionally killed his girlfriend by burning her alive in her bedroom. I hope this defendant understands the excruciating pain that he caused this young mother after being severely burned as a result of his murderous actions.”

Bredt ran from the home, on fire, and attempted to hide. He was found hiding in a nearby home with severe burns. He stayed in the hospital for more than a year; Bredt said he has skin grafts over 80% of his body and told Scott, “The word ‘cooked’ is what the doctor used.”

Describing the moment he was in flames, Bredt said, “If you can imagine stepping into the middle of a bonfire. I mean, you can’t really describe the sensations because at a certain point of pain, your body just kind of stops letting you feel all that.”

Bredt was willing to talk to Scott about what happened and admitted that his relationship with Bell could be seen as toxic, but maintained he wasn’t her killer. “I in no way, shape or form had anything to do with starting the fire,” he said. “I didn’t start the fire. I know this with absolute certainty.”

A jury disagreed, and appeals courts have upheld Bredt’s conviction. On April 24, the Supreme Court of the State of New York denied the defendant’s latest appeal.

“I didn’t testify at trial,” Bredt said. “So, all the way up until my conviction, no one heard from me. So I just felt that at some point, the only thing I could really do was open up and talk about it.”

Bredt denied any memory of the moment the fire started, but insisted that Bell was to blame for starting the fire. “They made it seem like I snuck in the house like a thief in the night, with Elisabeth sleeping quietly in bed, and just decided to start a fire. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Text messages from the hours before the fire reveal escalating tensions between the couple. Scott pressed Bredt to account for those messages, which included the victim asking him, “Please don’t burn our fat selves down” and “Please, please, please don’t ever come here.”

Bredt offers new insight into his troubled relationship and reveals the victim’s final words in the brand-new episode “Toxic Love” on Court TV’s Interview With A Killer, airing on May 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Prison records reviewed by Court TV show that Bredt will be eligible for parole in 2043.