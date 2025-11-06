1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
After more than five hours of deliberations the jury returns with a verdict in the Abby Zwerner v. Ebony Parker civil trial, where Parker faces a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed by Zwerner, who was shot by a student in her class. (11/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?