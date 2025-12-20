From Karen Read’s high-stakes retrial to the sprawling Adelson family murder-for-hire plot, 2025 featured shocking verdicts across the country. Here are some of Court TV’s top verdicts of 2025.

MA v. Terence Crosbie: Irish Firefighter Rape Trial

Terence Crosbie was sentenced to 7-9 years in prison after a Boston jury found him guilty of a single charge of rape. Crosbie, a Dublin firefighter, was visiting Boston with fellow firefighters to walk in the St. Patrick’s Day parade when the March 15, 2024, attack occurred.

IA v. Karina Cooper: Widow’s Words Murder Trial

Karina Cooper was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the first-degree murder of her husband, Ryan Cooper. Karina’s lover, Huston Danker, pleaded guilty to his role in Ryan’s shooting death. Prosecutors in Karina’s case argued she and Danker were having an affair and plotted to kill Ryan to collect $500,000 in life insurance.

FL v. Donna Adelson: Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial

Donna Adelson became the fifth person convicted in the murder-for-hire plot of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. Donna was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, to be followed by 30 years. Prosecutors argued Donna, the matriarch of a prominent South Florida family that ran a successful dental practice, arranged to have Markel killed after a judge granted him shared custody of the children he shared with her daughter, Wendi Adelson. The custody arrangement tethered Wendi to Tallahassee, 500 miles north of Donna’s South Beach home.

CA v. Monica Sementilli: Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

Monica Sementilli was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the death of her husband, celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli, and sentenced to life without parole. Prosecutors argued Monica and her lover, Robert Baker, killed Fabio to continue their affair and cash in a life insurance policy worth $1.6 million.

WA v. Ihsan and Zahraa Ali: Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial

A jury acquitted Ihsan and Zahraa Ali of the top count of attempted second-degree murder in an altercation with their teenage daughter. Ihsan, who was convicted of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and fourth-degree assault, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. Zahraa, who was convicted of violating a no-contact order filed on behalf of the father of her daughter’s boyfriend, was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 83 days suspended for 24 months. Zahraa was not taken back into custody since she served 9 months in jail before the verdict.

MA v. Karen Read Retrial

Karen Read was acquitted of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe; however, a jury found her guilty of the lesser offense of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced to one year of probation. Read’s legal battles aren’t over: She’s fighting a wrongful death lawsuit filed by O’Keefe’s family and recently filed her own against the group she says conspired to frame her for O’Keefe’s death.

Abigail Zwerner v. Dr. Ebony Parker: 1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial

A jury awarded $10 million to Abigail Zwerner, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a first-grader in her class. The lawsuit was filed by Zwerner against former assistant principal Dr. Ebony Parker. In her lawsuit, Zwerner claimed that the student who shot her had a history of issues, including an incident when he allegedly strangled and choked a teacher. According to documents in the case, Parker had a reputation for ignoring teachers’ concerns and allowing students to get away with misconduct. On the day of the shooting, Parker was accused of ignoring warnings about the student and refusing to grant permission for a guidance counselor to search the student for a firearm.

VA v. Natalie Cochran: Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Natalie Cochran was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of her husband, Michael Cochran. At the time of Michael’s death, Natalie was running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors, including Michael’s parents, out of millions of dollars.

TN v. Megan Boswell: Baby Evelyn Murder Trial

Megan Boswell was sentenced to life in prison plus 33 years for the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell. The toddler, who had not been seen since December 2019, was reported missing in February 2020. Evelyn’s remains were found weeks later in a shed belonging to Megan’s family.