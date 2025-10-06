Judge allows O’Keefes’ civil case against Karen Read to move forward

Posted at 12:58 PM, October 6, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts judge refused to dismiss multiple claims of emotional distress levied against Karen Read, pushing a civil case against her closer to trial.

Karen Read appears in court

Karen Read appears in court for a hearing in a civil lawsuit filed against her by the O’Keefe family on Sept. 22, 2025. (Court TV)

Read was acquitted of murdering her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O’Keefe, after two high-profile trials. O’Keefe was found dead in the snow outside of a fellow officer’s home after a night out drinking. Read was accused of hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow, while her defense accused prosecutors and police of a wide-ranging cover-up. She was convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to probation.

MORE | MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Daily Trial Updates

O’Keefe’s mother, father, brother and niece filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming Read, along with two bars the couple and their friends had visited before O’Keefe’s death.

At a Sept. hearing, Read’s attorneys claimed that there was no basis in Massachusetts law for her to face claims of emotional distress. While Judge Daniel O’Shea agreed to dismiss a single claim of negligent infliction of emotional distress on behalf of O’Keefe’s niece, he ruled the other claims of reckless and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress can stand.

MORE | Karen Read wants Michael Proctor, McCabes, Alberts added to O’Keefe suit

Judge O’Shea pointed not to the victim’s death itself, but to Read’s alleged narrative surrounding his death. As she faced two trials for murder, Read repeatedly expressed her innocence. In doing so, she is accused of collaborating with blogger Aiden Kearney, known as “Turtleboy,” who accused the O’Keefe family of being involved in a cover-up in John’s death.

The parties are due to return to court in November. No trial date has been set.

More In:

Related Stories

female defendant in court
play button

How Strong Is The O’Keefes’ Civil Case? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Guest host, Ted Rowlands discusses the civil case against Karen Read and assesses the strengths of both her case and the O'Keefe family's case. More

Karen Read wants Michael Proctor, McCabes, Alberts added to O’Keefe suit

Karen Read wants McCabes, Alberts, Michael Proctor, and Brian Higgins added to John O'Keefe's family's civil suit. More

O'Keefe family attorney Marc Diller
play button

John O’Keefe’s Family: Read Left John to Die, Turned Public Against Us

O'Keefe family attorney said John O'Keefe was left to die by Karen Read, the family wasn't notified for hours, and Read turned people against them. More

TOP STORIES

Jose Soto-Escalera appears in court
Karen Read appears in court