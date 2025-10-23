Karen Read denies responsibility for John O’Keefe’s death in new filing

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (Court TV) — Karen Read is vehemently denying having any role in her boyfriend’s death, this time in a formal response to a civil suit filed by John O’Keefe’s family.

Read was acquitted of charges that she murdered O’Keefe, whom she had been dating, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow. After Read’s first criminal trial ended in a mistrial, a second jury cleared her of the most serious charges she faced, convicting her only of driving under the influence; she was sentenced to probation.

In the wake of the jury’s verdict, O’Keefe’s family has turned their attention to the lawsuit they filed against Read, accusing her of being civilly responsible for his death as well as causing them emotional distress.

Read filed a formal response to the civil suit after Judge Daniel O’Shea refused to dismiss the case earlier this month.

In her response, Read denied all of the allegations laid out by the O’Keefe family, including suggestions that her relationship with O’Keefe had been on the rocks. At her criminal trial, prosecutors had argued that the couple’s relationship had been deteriorating and pointed to Read’s alleged jealousy and anger as a motive for murder. But Read says those allegations are factually untrue.

Despite her conviction for operating a vehicle under the influence, Read also denied claims in the lawsuit that she was “showing signs of intoxication” and was unable to operate a motor vehicle safely.

Read also denied that she “feigned comfort” to O’Keefe’s family and used a brief visit with them after his death to “remove the offending weapon, her vehicle, and/or destroy relevant evidence.”

The response indicates that Read plans to present an affirmative defense in the case; among the arguments presented are that the lawsuit “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.” Read’s legal team also suggested that all damages claimed in the suit “were caused by the acts and omissions of third parties for whom Ms. Read is not responsible.”

The parties are next due in court for a conference on Nov. 21. No trial date has been set.