MA v. Karen Read: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial

Posted at 9:12 AM, April 12, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — The high-profile trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend begins April 16.

Karen Read is charged in the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside the home of a fellow officer in Jan. 2022. Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting O’Keefe with her car while dropping him off at a party at the residence and leaving him to die. Her attorneys accuse the Commonwealth of a sloppy investigation and a cover-up.

combo image of karen read and john okeefe

(L) Karen Read appears in court Jan. 5, 2024. (Court TV), (R) Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe (Boston Police Department)

Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death. She is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Read’s case has captured attention across the globe with allegations of a police cover-up orchestrated by parties with “significant relationships,” alleged “romantic entanglements” involving Read and O’Keefe, and even a blogger vocal in their defense for Read facing charges. Protesters have also taken center stage in their fight against a “buffer zone,” accusing the prosecution of going on an “unchecked bender.

Jury selection in Read’s trial begins Tuesday, April 16. Court TV is livestreaming the trial gavel-to-gavel, beginning with opening statements.

More In:

Related Stories

Karen Read is seen being booked on body camera

Karen Read During Arrest: ‘We’re All In On The Same Joke, Right?’

Video from police body camera shown during Karen Read's pre-trial hearing shows her talking about her cracked taillight. More

A judge ruled that no individual may demonstrate, in any manner, including carrying signs or placards within 200 feet of the courthouse complex during the Karen Read trial.

Judge in Karen Read Case Issues Restrictions for Demonstrators

A judge ruled that nobody may demonstrate, including carrying signs or placards within 200 feet of the courthouse during the Karen Read trial. More

Protesters holding signs

Karen Read supporters accuse prosecution of going on ‘unchecked bender’

UPDATE: Judge Beverly Cannone issued a ruling which partially grants the prosecution's request for a 'buffer zone' during Karen Read's trial. More

TRENDING

Sarah Boone in court on April 12, 2024.
Karen Read is seen being booked on body camera
Hannah Gutierrez, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left,

LATEST NEWS

Nicholas Jordan at first court appearance
Hannah Gutierrez, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left,
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan on the red carpet
OJ Simpson reacts to verdict

SCRIPPS NEWS

US military veteran seemingly joins Russian army amid criminal probe
Some of O.J. Simpson's assets could go to Goldman, Brown families
Police say fentanyl killed 8-year-old, not reaction to strawberries