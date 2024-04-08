ID v. Chad Daybell: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

Posted at 1:39 PM, April 8, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of a so-called “Doomsday Prophet” facing trial on charges he killed his first wife and the two youngest children of his second wife.

Chad Daybell is charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the Oct. 2019 death of Tammy Daybell. He’s facing those same charges in the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, children of Lori Vallow.  Daybell is also charged with one count of grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud.

chad daybell mugshot

This March 21, 2024 booking photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office shows Chad Daybell. (Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

Last year, a jury convicted Lori Vallow on conspiracy and first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell. She was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

An indictment accuses the couple of espousing religious beliefs to justify the murders. The remains of Vallow’s children were found on Daybell’s property in June 2020, nine months after they were last seen alive. By then, Vallow was sitting in an Idaho jail on charges stemming from the children’s disappearance. She was arrested in Hawaii in Feb. 2020, where she and Daybell had relocated amid a cloud of suspicion.

Jury selection began April 1, and a jury was selected April 8. Opening statements are expected Wednesday, April 10.

