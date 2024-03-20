OH v. Lisa Nacrelli: Child Enticement Trial

Posted at 10:47 AM, March 20, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

CINCINNATI (Court TV) — An Ohio woman will stand trial in April on allegations she attempted to lure a boy from his home while impersonating a Child Protective Services worker.

Lisa Nacrelli, 45, is charged with attempted abduction, impersonation of a peace officer and burglary.

Surveillance video appears to show Lisa Nacrelli speaking to their 4-year-old son

Surveillance video provided by the Spradlin family appears to show Lisa Nacrelli speaking to their 4-year-old son. (Spradlin family/Scripps News Cincinnati)

Prosecutors say Nacrelli tried to lure a 4-year-old boy from his front yard on June 17, 2023. Some of her interaction with the child was caught on the family’s surveillance camera, in which she can be seen touching the boy and stroking his hair. The boy, who ran into the home calling for his mother, said Nacrelli asked him to come home with her three different times, reported Scripps News Cincinnati. Once confronted by his parents, Nacrelli reportedly told them she was a CPS worker and asked to inspect their home because someone had filed a complaint. She then left the scene.

In court documents obtained by Court TV, Nacrelli told police,

“I had been drinking since I woke up that morning. I walked to Kroger to get more beer. On the walk home I saw a young child that I felt wasn’t being supervised so, in an attempt to scare the parent, I pretended to be from CPS.”

The boy’s father told Scripps News Cincinnati he didn’t believe her statement because she knew all three of his children’s names. His son also reportedly told him he had seen Nacrelli, who lived nearby, walking by before.

Court TV is covering the trial of Lisa Nacrelli, beginning April 29.

More In:

Related Stories

lisa nacrelli appears in court

Trial Date Set for Lisa Nacrelli in Child Enticement Case

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Lisa Nacrelli tried to lure a 4-year-old boy from his front yard on June 17, 2023. More

A woman in sunglasses is seen in a surveillance photo

On the Docket: Woman Poses as CPS Worker to Lure Child

Lisa Nacrelli, who is accused of pretending to be a CPS worker in an attempt to lure a child, is due back in court for... More

Lisa Nacrelli in court.

Child Enticement Case: Defendant Becomes Disruptive at Hearing

Lisa Nacrelli was caught on video trying to lure a 4-year-old boy from his home while posing as a Child Protective Services worker. More

TRENDING

Karen Read in court for a pretrial hearing on March 20, 2024.
Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing
Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins.
Charlie Adelson's latest mug shot after being put in administrative confinement.

LATEST NEWS

karen read appears in court
Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing
lisa nacrelli enters court
Booking photo of Blake Scanlon

SCRIPPS NEWS

Missing mom, 3-year-old son found dead in ditch amid custody battle
17-year-old girl shot at on interstate for honking at another driver
Man arrested after boarding flight without ticket, hiding in bathroom