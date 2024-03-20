OH v. Lisa Nacrelli: Child Enticement Trial

CINCINNATI (Court TV) — An Ohio woman will stand trial in April on allegations she attempted to lure a boy from his home while impersonating a Child Protective Services worker.

Lisa Nacrelli, 45, is charged with attempted abduction, impersonation of a peace officer and burglary.

Prosecutors say Nacrelli tried to lure a 4-year-old boy from his front yard on June 17, 2023. Some of her interaction with the child was caught on the family’s surveillance camera, in which she can be seen touching the boy and stroking his hair. The boy, who ran into the home calling for his mother, said Nacrelli asked him to come home with her three different times, reported Scripps News Cincinnati. Once confronted by his parents, Nacrelli reportedly told them she was a CPS worker and asked to inspect their home because someone had filed a complaint. She then left the scene.

In court documents obtained by Court TV, Nacrelli told police,

“I had been drinking since I woke up that morning. I walked to Kroger to get more beer. On the walk home I saw a young child that I felt wasn’t being supervised so, in an attempt to scare the parent, I pretended to be from CPS.”

The boy’s father told Scripps News Cincinnati he didn’t believe her statement because she knew all three of his children’s names. His son also reportedly told him he had seen Nacrelli, who lived nearby, walking by before.

Court TV is covering the trial of Lisa Nacrelli, beginning April 29.