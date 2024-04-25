NJ v. Christopher Gregor: Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Court TV) — Jury selection is underway in the case of a New Jersey father who allegedly forced his six-year-old son to run on a treadmill because he believed the boy was “too fat.” The child later died of injuries believed to be sustained from chronic abuse.

Christopher Gregor, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree murder in the death of Corey Micciolo.

In court documents obtained by Court TV, investigators say surveillance footage from the fitness center at Gregor’s apartment complex shows Corey running on a treadmill as his father increases the speed on March 20, 2021. In the video, the boy stumbles and falls multiple times as he attempts to keep up. Gregor can be seen grabbing Corey by the shirt, and at one point, he appears to bite the child’s head.

Two weeks later, on April 2, Gregor said he brought his son to a hospital after the boy woke up from a nap stumbling, slurring his words, and experiencing nausea and shortness of breath. Corey was taken for a CT scan, where he began having seizures. Lifesaving measures were taken, but Corey could not be saved.

An autopsy revealed that Corey suffered an acute traumatic injury to the heart 4-12 hours before his death. The medical examiner also found what he described as evidence of chronic abuse, including hemorrhaging of the liver and extensive bruising. The doctor concluded that the manner of death was homicide.

Gregor was initially arrested for endangering the welfare of a child on July 7 for the treadmill incident. Authorities said he was “subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.” He was arrested for Corey’s murder on March 9, 2022.

Clarification: Gregor was charged in two separate incidents, each having different charges associated with them. The treadmill incident, which resulted in a charge of child endangerment (Count 1), occurred on March 20, 2021. On April 2, 2021 (Count 2), Corey died of blunt force trauma; no treadmill was involved. The charge of causing Corey’s death is described as Gregor “knowingly caused serious bodily injury resulting in the death of another.”

At the time of his death, the boy’s mother and Gregor shared joint custody. According to reports, Gregor was not present in Corey’s life until he was four. Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, said she reported Gregor for abuse over 100 times, but no one took action. Breanna has since sued the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency for failing to protect Corey properly.

Gregor, who turned down a 30-year plea offer, is currently being held without bond in the Ocean County Jail. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Jury selection began Tuesday, April 23, and opening statements are expected Tuesday, April 30.